Iron Curtis and Johannes Albert Team Up for Moon LP

Iron Curtis and Johannes Albert will release an album together as Moon.

The pair of Berlin-based artists first put out their collaborative work as Moon back in 2015, with an EP on Albert's Frank Music. Now with two releases under the belt, the duo have teamed up for a full-length release, Industrie & Zärtlichkeit, which will drop this May. The 11-tracker is made up of nine original works, plus remixes by Irish producer Lerosa and Phillip Lauer (of Tuff City Kids) under his Black Spuma guise.

Industrie & Zärtlichkeit will be released this May.

Tracklisting:

01. The Great Attractor

02. Industrie & Zärtlichkeit

03. Proto

04. Fjordig

05. Cafe Del Landwehrkanal

06. Light Of Virtue

07. MFB Nights (You Needed Someone)

08. Machine Rhythm Tomorrow

09. The Bitter End

10. Industrie & Zärtlichkeit (Black Spuma Remix)

11. Appeal (Lerosa Remix)