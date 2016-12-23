Jimpster Announces New Album with New Single

Jimpster is set to release Crave, the first single taken from his forthcoming Silent Stars LP.

In addition to the original, Freerange presents two remixes from UK producer Atjazz as well as Paris' Flabaire. Closing the release is a second original track, "Where You Are," featuring Berlin-based US native Khalil Anthony.

Tracklisting

A1.Crave ft. Florence Rawlings

A2. Crave (Atjazz Remix)

B1. Crave (Flabaire Remix)

B2. Where You Are ft. Khalil Anthony

Silent Stars will be released May 2017 on Freerange Records. Further information will follow soon. Crave, the first single from the album, is scheduled for April 14 release, with clips streamable below.