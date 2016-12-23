John Roberts to Release New LP

Ohio-born John Roberts will soon release a new album under a new alias, Body Four. The release, also titled Body Four, will come out on Brunette Editions.

According to the label, Body Four was produced for "cello, sequencer, and two voices." It will be his fourth LP, following two for Dial—namely Glass Eights and Fences—and Plum, which was released last year on Brunette Editions, too.

Tracklisting

01. I

02. II

03. III

04. IV

05. V

06. VI

07. VII

08. VIII

09. IX

10. X

11. XI

12. XII

13. XIII

14. XIV

Ahead of the album's March 24 release, "XIII" is streamable in full below.