KiNK Kicks Off New DGTL Imprint

With only two months to go to the fifth edition of the festival, DGTL has announced a new label with a KiNK two-tracker, titled Dynamo and Neutrino EP.

In its five years, DGTL has carved its style and sound worldwide as one of Amsterdam’s staple dance music institutions. This year the organization is deepening its focus and vision. Therefore, next to expanding the efforts on sustainability with its DGTL Revolution, DGTL is launching its own imprint, DGTL Records.

“The label gives us a chance to add depth to our musical ideas and vision, and further solidify the way DGTL profiles itself," comments label manager Tim Hoeben. “After five years of hosting the festival, we are now at a point where we know, what our vision and ideas are, so the label is a natural next step.”

Following on from the KiNK EP, the label will be releasing three more EP’s, of which two are to be expected from Dutch artists.

Tracklisting

A1. Neutrino

B1. Dynamo

In advance of the EP's April 7 release, "Neutrino" is streamable in full below.