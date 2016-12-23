L.E.V Festival Adds More Names to 2017 Lineup

L.E.V Festival has added a number of names to its 2017 lineup.

The festival, which is heading for its 11th edition, will take place at a number of venues across the city of Gijón in northern Spain. The event's organizers have just added a bunch of names to its lineup: Byetone and Markus Heckmann are set to premiere an audiovisual show specially designed for the event, in which the Raster-Noton boss will give a live performance of his forthcoming album, Universal Music.

Also confirmed are Hauschka (who will also perform an audiovisual show, with the help of Florence To), Logos, Lorenzo Senni, and Kiki Hitomi. They join a bill that already includes the likes of Factory Floor, Samuel Kerridge and Container.

L.E.V Festival will take place in Gijón from April 27 - 30. For more information and tickets, head to the festival's site.