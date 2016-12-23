Lagaffe Tales to Relase New Sampler

Iceland's Lagaffe Tales label will soon release a new four-track various artist sampler, titled Tale of Tales: Chapter 02.

Lagaffe tails was founded in 2012 "at a time when a new generation of artists started to emerge into the small local house scene in Reykjavik," explains one of the label founders, Viktor Birgisson. "There was a need for a structure around all this new music and we decided to take the step to make the label."

Tale of Tales: Chapter 02 comes after a tremendous 2016 which saw the imprint drop two house-orientated 12"s, namely David & Hjalti's RVK Moods and Moff & Tarkin's Big Mango Bangers. With the new "sampler" due, Viktor and Jónbjörn sourced help from the few that made the label what it is today, including Felix Leifur (David & Hjalti), Coeo, and Moony Me.

According to the label, the four-tracker "is permeated in jazz, drunken drums, dream state synths and all embedded in a tight meld of perfected mixing."

The identity of the Lagaffe Tales artwork is all designed by Jónbjörn.

Tracklisting

A1. Felix Leife "Eitt"

A2. Coeo "Clouds"

B1. Moony Me "Soul Mirage"

B2. Sune "I'll Be Right Back"

Tale of Tales: Chapter 02 is scheduled for May release, with the entire EP streamable below.