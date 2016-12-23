LANDR Announces New Mastering Engine

LANDR Audio has announced the release of its new mastering engine, Lydian.

LANDR is the world’s first automated audio mastering service and is the only music content platform built for the way artists create today—realtime, across a variety of DAWs, devices, and studios.

Having recently surpassed the milestone of four million tracks mastered, LANDR has now applied the learnings from those mastered tracks to this recent engine update.

The new engine, Lydian, is said to offer "major improvements" in the following areas, among others:

Expanded 3D stereo imaging giving tracks massive presence, punch, and definition;

Precise processing that stays true to the original mix;

An overall fuller sound that preserves detail while giving depth and space;

Exceptional handling of softer, acoustic tracks;

Updated signal path clarity;

An overall pure sound that gives tracks the energy to stand out.

All LANDR users have automatically been upgraded to the newest version of the software at no cost.

For more information, and to get two free WAVs to test the new engine, click here.

For our review of LANDR, please release here.