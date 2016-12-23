Les Points Announce New Album

Nicola Kazimir and Barbir have an album on the way.
Gentrified Underground Youth will be the ninth release on Zürich-based imprint and collective Les Points.The 13-tracker, which was produced by Kazimir and Barbir, covers everything from drone and IDM to electro and techno. According to the label, the album's title is a reference to the "duality of our generation," exemplified by those who want "to be marxist but still wear Nike as a fashion symbol."
The news follows on from a recent announcement that Les Points will also soon be releasing on Baby Ford's Trelik imprint.
Gentrified Underground Youth will be released April 19. Stream snippets below.
Tracklisting:
A1. AMBIENTSECONDLIFE
A2. YELLOWBROCKIHILFIGERJACKETPIANOSTYLES
A3. POSTZHICAGO
B1. 4G IN SPACE THIRD EYE OPENER
B2. 1000EONS
B3. ANGRYMARXISTINHELL
C1. KEEEEEEGELDSPOOKY2
C2. x: x = x, = ( ), LA LUNE
C3. NŒ VØĪD LËFT 716
D1. DRONES FOR VIRTUAL DJ SETS
D2. 2 GIRLS AND ONE IDM BLEEP VOL.3
D3. HAPPYORGANICGLUTANTS
D4. HANIFASTBRÜELLETAKAIALMOSTCRIED : (