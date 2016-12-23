Les Points Announce New Album

Nicola Kazimir and Barbir have an album on the way.

Gentrified Underground Youth will be the ninth release on Zürich-based imprint and collective Les Points.The 13-tracker, which was produced by Kazimir and Barbir, covers everything from drone and IDM to electro and techno. According to the label, the album's title is a reference to the "duality of our generation," exemplified by those who want "to be marxist but still wear Nike as a fashion symbol."

The news follows on from a recent announcement that Les Points will also soon be releasing on Baby Ford's Trelik imprint.

Gentrified Underground Youth will be released April 19. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. AMBIENTSECONDLIFE

A2. YELLOWBROCKIHILFIGERJACKETPIANOSTYLES

A3. POSTZHICAGO

B1. 4G IN SPACE THIRD EYE OPENER

B2. 1000EONS

B3. ANGRYMARXISTINHELL

C1. KEEEEEEGELDSPOOKY2

C2. x: x = x, = ( ), LA LUNE

C3. NŒ VØĪD LËFT 716

D1. DRONES FOR VIRTUAL DJ SETS

D2. 2 GIRLS AND ONE IDM BLEEP VOL.3

D3. HAPPYORGANICGLUTANTS

D4. HANIFASTBRÜELLETAKAIALMOSTCRIED : (