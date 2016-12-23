Lobster Theremin Announces Slacker EP

Lobster Theremin will release a new Slacker EP.

British producer Sam Black (a.k.a. Slacker) is set to debut on Lobster Theremin with a four-tracker this month. Amen To The Lonely is described by the label as "a tender masterpiece of jungle/DnB," taking direction from the likes of "early Bukem, Peshay and Good Looking Records." It follows on from recent releases on the imprint by the likes of Asok, nthng and Unfinished Portraits.

Amen To The Lonely will be released March 24. Pre-order it at Bandcamp and stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Amen To The Lonely

A2. See Yourself

B1. Tape Rock

B2. White Monk