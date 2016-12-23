Motorik Depict a Deserted City in New Film; Watch it Now

Sydney label and collective Motorik have dropped a stunning short film depicting the end of a city.

What began as a party in comedy clubs, gay clubs, and night clubs, Motorik Recordings is now a fully fledged record label, weekly radio show, monthly club night, and quarterly festival. The label's latest outing, For Life's Blue's Journey EP, was released last month, launching a new project from the artist previously known as Wordlife.

The EP's title track, "Blue’s Journey," is a melancholic ride through snaking synth lines, soaring pads, and a thick, modulated bassline. Fittingly, the Sydney crew have paired the track with an intriguing short film centered around a group of friends as they travel through a deserted city.

You can watch the film in full below, with the EP available here.