Nathan Fake Shares New Album Track

Nathan Fake has shared "HoursDaysMonthsSeasons," a new track from his upcoming album, titled Providence.

Providence is described by the label as Fake's "most personal and profoundly emotional work to date." It was crafted in the wake of a crippling two-year spell of writer’s block during which he was unable to compose any music at all—but Fake describes the record as "a massive step up both in my career and in my life in general… it felt like I’d come alive again."

""HoursDaysMonthsSeasons" is a reference to the amount of time that kept passing that I hadn’t made music, or addressed problems and thoughts that I’d been having,” explains Nathan. "It’s about watching time slip away pointlessly, feeling a bit hopeless that you’re wasting your life… but it’s kind of a positive vibe too, the track builds up and has a bright ending, because there was an ending to feeling like that.”

Tracklisting

01. feelings 1

02. PROVIDENCE

03. HoursDaysMonthsSeasons

04. DEGREELESSNESS feat. Prurient

05. The Equator & I

06. unen

07. SmallCityLights

08. Radio Spiritworld

09. CONNECTIVITY

10. RVK feat. Raphaelle

11. REMAIN

12. feelings 2

Providence is scheduled for March 10 release via Ninja Tune. Listen to previous singles "DEGREELESSNESS" (feat. Prurient) and "RVK" (feat. Raphaelle) here, along with the stream of "HoursDaysMonthsSeasons," below.