Overmono Share New Track

Ed and Tom Russell (known respectively for their solo Tessela and Truss projects) have shared a new track from their upcoming second EP as Overmono, titled Arla II.

A follow-up to last year's Arla EP, Arla II is said to further "crystallize the duo's immense and innovative sound," according to the label.

The project is born of the brothers' collective creative impulse and staking out its own defined place in the contemporary landscape of electronic music. Instead of searching for commonalities between their earlier individual work, Overmono combines the duo's talents "in order to reach the spaces between ambient, techno, and UK hardcore dynamics."

Tracklisting:

A1. O-Coast

A2. Telephax 030

A3. HR3

B1. 16 Steps

B2. Concorde

B3. Powder Dry

Arla II is scheduled for March 10 release via XL Recordings, with "Telephax 030" streamable below.