Pépé Bradock Announces New EP

Julien Auger (a.k.a. Pépé Bradock) will soon release a new EP on Atavisme, titled Baby Steps.

Pépé Bradock is a widely respected producer perhaps best known for his releases on French label Kif Recordings which are still sampled heavily to this day. His latest four-tracker actually arrives under the name Braccio D'Oco, and while there is no confirmation that this comes from the French producer, Bradock is featured on the artwork. In addition this, there is no other information associated with D'Oco, and Braddock's latest EP, 2016's Baby Craddock, launched a new alias and came with a note that read "Bradock is dead."

Tracklisting:

A1. Willplayasong4u

B1. KM Zero

B2. @#&$* Square Tones

B3. Pepe XXX

Baby Steps EP is scheduled for April 10 release.