Post Scriptum Launches New Label

Post Scriptum is launching a new label with a solo EP, Year Zero.

Anonymous techno producer Post Scriptum has made a substantial impact since his 2015 debut on Function's Infrastructure imprint, featuring on the New Yorker's Berghain mix CD as well as an Ostgut Ton EP. The artist is now set to launch his own self-titled imprint, with a four-track EP entitled Year Zero. According to a press release, the record explicitly avoids "targeting the current techno mainstream," instead favouring "avant-garde electronics and industrial" influence.

Year Zero will be released April 17. Stream the EP's title track in full below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Year Zero

A2. Nuestra Planeta

B1. Year Zero (9T9T Remix)

B2. Nuestra Planeta (9T9T Remix)