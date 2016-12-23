Premiere: Hear an Acid-Drenched Bomb from Marquis Hawkes

On March 10, Taub Recordings will release Brahma Kamal's new EP, Acid Baby.

Acid Baby features two gritty originals from Kamal and comes backed with a huge remix from Marquis Hawkes. On the two originals, Kamal keeps the acid flourishes slightly buried under rolling drum-machine rhythms and rave-era samples. For his remix, Marquis Hawkes pushes a raw acid line to the forefront, resulting in a club weapon ripe for dancefloor destruction.

Acid Baby will be officially available on March 10, with Marquis Hawkes remix streaming in full via the player below.