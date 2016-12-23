Premiere: Stream a Track from DJ W!LD's New LP

Parisian Circoloco resident DJ W!LD is set to release his latest full-length, Techno City, via his own W label on April 3.

Techno City will be W!LD's first album in over two years, and is a noticeably darker and more stripped back offering than the disco-infused production of his last LP, When You Feel Me. With a focus on sampling and the use of classic hardware—and touching on acid, New York beats, and Detroit techno—Techno City follows a Winter of extensive touring and creative outpouring, as W!LD explains:

"The album was inspired by a long winter spent playing dark and murky club rooms around the world. This album came about because I wanted to show a darker and more tech-orientated side of me. I wanted the tracks to give off this impression, and be evocative of the time I spent in these places and the type of music I was playing. I also wanted the album to give a feeling of movement, of a rising energy that builds exponentially from the outset to the finish, moving in the way that a mix or a DJ set does."

Ahead of Apil's release, you can stream LP cut "Love On The Beat" in full via the player below.