Rob Shields Details his Production Processes in New Video

Back in January, UK producer Rob Shields released his latest album, Green, via Needwant's new sister label, YEN.

The album found him moving away from the dancefloor and looking inward, with warm analog sounds—derived from guitars, various percussion instruments, and field recordings—and inspired production processes the album's touchstones. In a new video, Shields details these processes and gives a track-by-track breakdown of the album.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with the album available here.