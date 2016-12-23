Sciahri Launches Sublunar Records

Sublunar is the new label founded by Dagdrom and Sciahri, the Florence-based DJ-producer producer who has just released his second EP on Ilian Tape.

According to the label, the focus is on "deep and hypnotic textural techno," and it will "represent the owners’ specific taste for both club effective techno as well as more experimental excursions. "Each release is limited and hand-numbered.

Their first output is a three 12″ EP trilogy called "Devotion" by Sciahri. The first chapter of this trilogy Devotion – part 1 represents the "start of the journey," says the label," entering a dimension that is abstract yet solid and physical, full of vividly distinguishable details." Devotion – Part 2 is the continuum of the journey into Sciahri’s dimension; and the third part is the final stage of this journey.

Tracklisting:

Devotion Part 1

A1. / 1. Anxiety

B1. / 2. Illusion

B2. / 3. Falter

Devotion Part 2

A1. / 1. Shelter

B1. / 2. Contortion

B2. / 3. Lineage

Devotion Part 3

A1. / 1. Anathema

B1. / 2. Prostration

B2. / 3. Critical Devotion

Part 1 vinyl: 10/03/2017

Part 2 vinyl: 31/03/2017

Part 3 vinyl: 14/04/2017

Parts 1, 2, 3 digital: 26/04/2017