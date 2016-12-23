Seth Troxler & Horizn Studios Collaborate on New DJ Luggage

Horizn Studios and Seth Troxler has designed a new DJ bag.

Stefan Holwe and Jan Roosen's Berlin-based Horizn Studios has teamed up with Seth Troxler to produce a new high-end DJ bag. The Horizn DJ Trolley ST was developed with the Troxler's experience on the road in mind, focusing on his idea that a good bag should be able to "survive the challenge without costing the earth." Its special features include detachable organization compartments, power charging and GPS capability.

Head over to the Horizn Studios homepage here and check out the new DJ Trolley ST below.