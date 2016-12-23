Spencer Kincy Reissue Series Launches on Anotherday

Anotherday is set to reissue five records by Spencer Kincy.

Legendary Chicago house producer Spencer Kincy (better known as Gemini) will have five of his early records repressed. The project is being orchestrated by Tom Kerridge's Anotherday imprint, a label that has already repressed one of Kincy's early LPs, Imagine-A-Nation. First up is Le Fusion, a three-tracker that was originally released by Cajual, with four more EPs to follow.

Le Fusion is due out April 7. Pre-order it at Bandcamp and stream it in full below.