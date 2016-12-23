Steffi and Dexter Remix Evvol's 'Physical LUV'

Steffi Doms (a.k.a. Steffi) and Dexter have remixed the title track from Evvol's lastest EP, Physical L.U.V.

Formed in late 2014, Berlin-based Irish/Australian duo Evvol released their debut album Eternalism via !K7 Records in the summer of 2015. The pair then shacked up in their Kreuzberg studio to write their Physical L.U.V EP which dropped last year. Its title track has now been remixed my Steffi and Dexter, the two label heads of Klakson records.

Tracklisting:

A. Physical L.U.V (Original Version)

B1. Physical L.U.V(Steffi Remix)

B2. Physical L.U.V (Dexter Remix)

The remix package is out on vinyl via !K7Records on March 10.