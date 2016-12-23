Stream a Cut from Maelstrom's Debut Album

On May 19, RAAR will release the debut album from label co-founder Maelstrom.

The album, titled Her Empty Eyes, is both an evolution of the producer’s rich history and an intellectual departure from everything that has preceded it. Its 11 tracks are confronting, haunting, meditative, and hard to pin down to any one genre, presenting the work of an artist with a deeply singular vision.

Although many of the tracks could be considered club cuts, Her Empty Eyes is more than that—the album revisits Maelstrom's love of graphic novels and is a soundtrack to an imaginary novel taking place between 1936 and 1939 in Spain. The album's content focuses on a female photojournalist as she navigates and documents war torn Spain, as Maelstrom explains:

"The novel depicts the life of Marina, a news photographer covering the war during these 4 years, meeting John Dos Passos and Ernest Hemmingway at Hotel Florida in Madrid, Georges Orwell and Buenaventura Durruti on the frontline, or anonymous volunteers of the International Brigades in Barcelona."

Her Empty Eyes will drop on May 19 via RAAR, and in the meantime, you can stream album cut "A Victory At Teruel" in full via the player below.