Stream Rahm's Unique Debut Album in Full

Today, Terrible Records offshoot Flexible Records—a sub-label dedicated to launching unique debut releases—released I Forgive You, US-producer Rahm's debut album.

The album plays out like a diary of sorts, its 12 tracks are deeply personal outings that regularly take sharp left turns. Across bass-heavy ballads, tripped-out interludes, and floating minimal phrases, Rahm has woven a singular debut that warrants repeat listens.

I Forgive You, like the rest of Flexible Records output, drops on flexi-vinyl and digitally. In support of the release, you can stream it in its entirety below.