Theo Parrish Reissues Seminal Album

Sound Signature has reissued a classic Theo Parrish album.

Nine-track LP Parallel Dimensions was first released by the Motor City musician's Sound Signature imprint back in 2000. The album, which features a collaboration with fellow Three Chairs member Marcellus Pittman, is packed with soul and jazz-infused deep house.

Since its original release, the album has also twice been repressed by Ubiquity, though it now lands back on Sound Signature.

Parallel Dimensions is available to buy now at the Sound Signature store.

Tracklisting:

A1. Serengeti Echoes

A2. Reaction To Plastic

B1. So What Now

B2. Nefarious Stranger

B3. Brain (feat. Marcellus Pittman)

C1. Space Ghosts

C2. Summertime Is Here

D1. Violet Green

D2. Anansies Dance