Vera Plays Decatur Launch in NYC this Weekend

Berlin-based DJ and producer Vera is set to play two US gigs this week.

Tonight, Vera will touch down in San Fransisco for the Housepitality crew, playing alongside SF artists Lilly Ackerman and Birds of Rhythm at F8 1192 Folsom.

Following that, on March 4, Decatur will be hosting their first party in Brooklyn, NYC, focusing on "excellent sound, great music, good vibes, and long sets." Vera will be supported on the night by Willie Graff and Velasco, two veteran DJs from the Decatur Agency.

Decatur is a new endeavor that will primarily be an agency for NYC resident artists, as well as hosting events featuring agency acts and artists that inspire the crew. The concept behind the platform is to present their take on "the future New York Sound, which has been collectively shaped by all the members of the crew and their different experiences and backgrounds."

You can find more information on Decatur's launch party here.