Watch a Masterclass with Prince Fatty

Last October, Point Blank hosted Dub specialist Mike Pelanconi (a.k.a. Prince Fatty) for a masterclass at their Orsman Road studio complex.

In the masterclass, Pelaconi makes us of Point Blank's 48-Channel SSL Duality Delta mixing console, as well as some of his own equipment, to demonstrate some of the sonic differences between digital delays, tape echoes, spring reverbs, and filters. He also shares some invaluable tips and techniques to apply to productions, working and being creative with analog equipment, the importance of creating space and ambience in the mix, and advice on setting up a studio space to help achieve your sound.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, with more on Point Blank and its course here.