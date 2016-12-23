Watch a Trippy New Video from Clutchy Hopkins & Fat Albert Einstein

Tomorrow, Aural Tradition will release the new record from Clutchy Hopkins & Fat Albert Einstein.

high desert low tide will be Clutchy's first release since 2010 and the first record of new material from Fat Albert since 2012. The pair recorded high desert low tide between Clutchy's studio out in the Mojave and Fat Albert's LA-based studio over the last 10 years.

On the record, elements of soul, jazz, hip-hop, and rock fuse together in a psychedelic mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation. Across 12 mind-bending tracks, Clutchy and Fat Albert manage to touch on the past, present, and future while navigating a journey through "psych folk caverns of cactus dust and bloodshot rust-covered marine layer funk."

In the lead up to tomorrow's release, Clutchy and Fat Albert have shared a fittingly trippy video for album cut "Juju Beans," available to watch in full below. Like the album itself, the video melds the old and the new in a hallucinatory mix of warped animations.

You can pre-order high desert low tide over at Bandcamp.