Download a New Mix by Kilchhofer

Kilchhofer & Hainbach will drop their new release under Marionette's Little Mary series.

The Little Mary series, which will focus on split EPs and collaborative works, will be launched with Kilchhofer & Hainbach's Acosta on May 5. The captivating EP will be Kilchhofer’s second 12”, following his Dersu EP on Marionette; whereas, on the flip side, Hainbach will have his work pressed on vinyl for the very first time following a handful of tape releases, the latest of which dropped on Ted Butler & Cortini’s Limited Interest label.

The mix Kilchhofer has put together falls in line with the stunning work on the EP. Across the hour-long run time, he weaves together trippy cuts from, among others, Burnt Friedmann, Max Loderbauer, Jeff Bridges, Ariel Kalma, Midori Takada, and, of course, both Kilchhofer and Hainbach.

Ahead of the May 5 release of Acosta—which you can preorder here—you can stream and download the exclusive mix via the player below.