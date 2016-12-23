Terrence Dixon Announces 21-track LP

Terrence Dixon is set to release a new album, titled 12,000 Miles Of Twilight.

Following March's Frequency vs Atkins Mind Merge LP featuring the collaboration between Orlando Voorn and Juan Atkins, Italian label Out-ER (Out Electronic Recordings) welcomes long-standing Detroit producer Terrence Dixon for this 21-track triple vinyl pack. It will be Dixon’s fifth album and follows his last Badge Of Honor released back in 2013.

Dixon has been putting out material since the mid-nineties. He is recognized worldwide for his visionary, futuristic sound which incorporates a diverse range of musical styles including electro, jazz, and minimal sci-fi techno. This approach can also be seen in his parallel project Population One, which appeared on Out-ER in early 2016 with two-tracker solo Temporary Insanity EP, as well as in late 2016 with Temporary Insanity Remixes which saw the label offering reinterpretations from Cosmin TRG, Pangaea, Voiski, and label co-founder Simone Gatto.

According to the label, 12,000 Miles Of Twilight "remains an experimental techno asset offering many tonalities of sound and provoking an array of emotion and sentiment."The album, the label continues "offers a non-linear, emotionally absorbing journey into the singular experimental edge of the Detroit artist, pulling the listener in all kind of directions from the opening track to the closing finale."

The artwork features photographs taken from a multimedia installation work built by London-based artist James Winter.

Tracklisting

A1. Inside Radio Room

A2. I Stay Posted Up

A3. Mission Incomplete

B1. In Orbit

B2. When At Home

B3. The Atlantic

C1. Control Panel

C2. Lost All Communication

C3. New York City

D1. Spiral In Control

D2. 12,000 Miles Of Twilight

D3. Bonus Coverage

D4. Uncondition Love

E1. Balance

E2. Rover

E3. I Salute

E4. Milky Way

F1. On High Alert

F2. Landing Unknown

F3. Matter Of Time

F4. Beams Of Light

Out-ER will release 12,000 Miles Of Twilight on July , with "Inside Radio Room" streamable in full below.