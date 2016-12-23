TML Up Next on Hotflush

The fourth Hotflush Recordings release of 2017 will come from Minneapolis-based DJ- producer, TML.
TML made his debut in 2014 with One Inch of Water, an album in cassette form via Always Human Tapes. His style takes cues from the bass and jungle.
The label explains that the release looks forward "to a place where pigeonholes don’t exist; where past, present, and future boil an amalgamated stew; where "experimental" and "clubby" aren’t effective antonyms.
Tracklisting
A1. Face Pads
A2. Cold Sleep
A3. Crying
B1. Strainer
B2. RHU
B3. Code Library
No Memory is scheduled for April 28 release, with clips streamable below.