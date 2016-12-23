TML Up Next on Hotflush

The fourth Hotflush Recordings release of 2017 will come from Minneapolis-based DJ- producer, TML.

TML made his debut in 2014 with One Inch of Water, an album in cassette form via Always Human Tapes. His style takes cues from the bass and jungle.

The label explains that the release looks forward "to a place where pigeonholes don’t exist; where past, present, and future boil an amalgamated stew; where "experimental" and "clubby" aren’t effective antonyms.

Tracklisting

A1. Face Pads

A2. Cold Sleep

A3. Crying

B1. Strainer

B2. RHU

B3. Code Library

No Memory is scheduled for April 28 release, with clips streamable below.