Abdulla Rashim, Function, Silent Servant, and More Remix Tadeo

Abdulla Rashim, Silent Servant, Efdemin, Pris, and Function have all remixed Tadeo for the Chronicles Of The Future Remixes EP.

The four-tracker, scheduled for May 17 release, follows on from Tadeo's album release in January 2016 on Non Series, this time with a fine array of remixers reworking the tracks.

The A-Side is remixed by the Swedish Abdulla Rashim who delivers a "progressive and hypnotizing version of "The Net." LA-based producer Silent Servant adds an industrial aspect to his version of "The Need Of Development." On the flip side, Berlin’s Efdemin reincarnates "The Motivation" by adding introspective textures, which is followed by Function’s powerful version of "The Big Steps." To close, "The Cyborg" is remixed by Pris.

Tracklisting

A1. The Net (Abdulla Rashim Remix)

A2. The Need Of Development (Silent Servant Remix)

B1. The Motivation (Efdemin Remix)

B2. The Big Step (Function Remix)

Digital Annex. The Cyborg (Pris Remix)

Chronicles Of The Future Remixes is scheduled for May 17 release.