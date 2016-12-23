Abdulla Rashim Releases 'Dungeon Synth' LP as Anthony Linell

Anthony Linell—known to many via his Abdulla Rashim alias—hased released an LP under his real name for the first time.

The LP, titled Consolidate, is described by Northern Electronics—the label—as "dungeon synth," a reference to an electronic, dark ambient-influenced subgenre of black metal. It comprises eight new tracks on a cassette which is also set for release out next week.

In addition to this, Northern Electronics will also release the debut of CA2+, a new musical project by photographer and visual artist Andreas Lübeck. The four-track EP, titled Gait Cycle, is due out on clear vinyl next week, limited to just 150 copies.

Tracklisting

CA2+ Gait Cycle

01. Gait Cycle

02. Hair Bundle Motor

03. Deleese

04. Hair Bundle Motor (Version)

Anthony Linell Consolidate

01. Royal Island

02. The Altar

03. Melt To One

04. Baptism By Fire

05. Seeking Immortality

06. Modern Templars

07. End Of Reign

08. The Earth Rises Again

Consolidate and Gait Cycle are both available digitally now, and you can stream them in full below.

<a href="http://northernelectronics.bandcamp.com/album/consolidate">Consolidate by Anthony Linell</a>