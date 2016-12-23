Abdulla Rashim Releases 'Dungeon Synth' LP as Anthony Linell

Anthony Linell—known to many via his Abdulla Rashim alias—hased released an LP under his real name for the first time.
The LP, titled Consolidate, is described by Northern Electronics—the label—as "dungeon synth," a reference to an electronic, dark ambient-influenced subgenre of black metal. It comprises eight new tracks on a cassette which is also set for release out next week.
In addition to this, Northern Electronics will also release the debut of CA2+, a new musical project by photographer and visual artist Andreas Lübeck. The four-track EP, titled Gait Cycle, is due out on clear vinyl next week, limited to just 150 copies.
Tracklisting
CA2+ Gait Cycle
01. Gait Cycle
02. Hair Bundle Motor
03. Deleese
04. Hair Bundle Motor (Version)
Anthony Linell Consolidate
01. Royal Island
02. The Altar
03. Melt To One
04. Baptism By Fire
05. Seeking Immortality
06. Modern Templars
07. End Of Reign
08. The Earth Rises Again
Consolidate and Gait Cycle are both available digitally now, and you can stream them in full below.