Afriqua, Audio Werner, Daze Maxim, and More Play Lessizmore Barcelona

Afriqua, Audio Werner, Daze Maxim, and more have been confirmed to play the Barcelona Off-Week showcase of Lessizmore—the leading Brussels-based label, agency, and party series.

Afriqua (real name Adam Longman Parker)—a subject of our Get Familiar series—will headline the event. Parker, a Berlin-based DJ-producer, was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, and has seen his profile grow over recent years following a number of high-quality releases on Cure Music, Dream Diary, and other respected imprints. Check out his "Soul Correction" release for a case in point. Audio Werner and Daze Maxim, too, are Berlin-based XLR8R favorites, both sure to serve up some great music over the course of the event.

Completing the lineup are BirdsMakingMachine (live), Cesar Merveille, Ferro, Pierre‎, Franco y Gael, and Triad.

This party will be the only free event of Off-Week, and will take place at Barcelona's Watermelon open-air from 4 pm on Thursday, June 15.

The event will be thrown in collaboration with XLR8R.