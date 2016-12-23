Alci Next on Seeing Sounds

Alci has a new EP on the way, titled Humanized Pattern.

Of Turkish origins but born and raised just outside of Zurich, Alci’s entry into DJing came via hip-hop and street culture, trying his hand at graffiti and breakdancing before discovering turntables. Over time, his taste has evolved, shifting into the electronic world where he now places his sound between funky house grooves and minimalistic techno.

In 2013 he released on Phil Week’s Robsoul Recordings, and by the end of the year he had followed up the EP with a three-part Early Beginnings series for the imprint. Other labels quickly took an interest, leading Alci to put out music on Infuse, the sub-label from Fuse London, and Apollonia.

Up next is the Humanized Pattern EP on his own Seeing Sounds. According to the imprint, the three-tracker is "loaded with dreamy, bewitching atmospherics as well as dancefloor-friendly sounds."

Tracklisting

01. Rarely Listening

02. Humanized Pattern

03. Seeing

Humanized Pattern EP is scheduled for July 31 release, with snippets available below.