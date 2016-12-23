Âme's Frank Wiedemann Next Up in Ask the Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

Having only just published our last Ask The Experts feature, we're now moving swiftly onto our next one—this time with Frank Wiedemann. Wiedemann, the Berlin-based producer, remixer, and live performer is perhaps most widely known for his role in Innervisions, the lauded electronic music label and collective that he co-founded in 2005 with Steffen Berkhahn (a.k.a Dixon) and Kristian Beyer. Still, today, Innervisions, a former sub-label of Sonar Kollektiv, remains one of the most influential and reliable house labels in electronic music—an invaluable platform upon which Dixon, Wiedemann, and Beyer have gone on to become three of the most established artists within in the wider scene.

Together with Beyer as Âme, Wiedemann is also responsible for some of the most iconic house tracks and remixes of recent years—starting with 2005's "Rej," a minimal masterpiece that launched the duo to a global audience. For many years, too, the duo toured separately as DJs together—often appearing in two different cities on the same date—until splitting their duties: while Beyer now plays as Âme the DJ, Wiedemann has been touring exclusively as a live act ever since 2010. This is, the duo explain, is much down to Wiedemann's background in band music: it was in this domain that he spent much of his earlier years before embracing the club world. And his love for production and live performance has seen him become acknowledged as the "producer" of the Innervisions trio: while Dixon and Beyer are on the road, Wiedemann commits much of his time to the studio, opting to work on solo material, one of his various project—or on the upcoming Âme album, which is rumoured to be in the works.

As for other projects, Wiedemann works with Henrik Schwarz as Schwarzmann and RY X has Howling, a collaborative band-focused project that rose to acclaim in the wake of 2014's Sacred Ground LP. Having recently dropped “Phases," the first new music from their forthcoming full-length, more material is expected to land soon. Together, the duo also run Sacred Ground festival, a three-day event that takes place in a 100-year old farm in north Germany’s Uckermark. In addition to this, Wiedemann maintains a slow stream of solo EPs and remixes—in 2016 he released his debut solo EP on Innervisions and a stunning rework of I Have A Tribe's "Yellow Raincoats"—and also runs a new label called BIGAMO. It's a wonderful and diverse collection of projects.

So we now want to invite your questions. Whether it be playing live, production or anything else, all questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com with "Frank Wiedemann" as the subject line. We'll pass them along to Wiedemann who will then select his favorites, and next week we'll publish his answers.

-----------------------------------------

Wiedemann will be performing live as Âme alongside many of electronic music's biggest names at this year's Into The Factory event, taking place from August 10 to 12 in Nynäshamn, Sweden. More information can be found here.

In addition to this, Âme (DJ) will also perform at this year's Paradise City festival alongside Recondite, &Me, Agoria, and many more great artists. More information, including tickets, can be found here.