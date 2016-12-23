Applescal and Hessel Stuut Announce Collaborative Album

On June 16, Pascal Terstappen (a.k.a. Applescal) and Polynation member Hessel Stuut will release their debut album as Deltawerk via Atomnation.

Passages will arrive in a beautifully packaged 4-vinyl bundle, complete with cover art designed by Hessel Stuut—the art is inspired by the duo's live audiovisual show, which invites the audience to travel through unearthly landscapes as the music progresses. The music on the release is a dynamic and lucid strain of house, shimmering, otherworldly cuts that match the concept perfectly.

You can find the album's tracklisting below, alongside images of the vinyl bundle and a stream of album cut "Mareokey."

Tracklisting:

1. Sample

2. Departer

3. Stemmen

4. Corridor

5. Midstate

6. Mareokey

7. Kyte

8. Square

9. Heart