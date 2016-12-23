Benjamin Brunn Launches New Label with Ambient Album

Benjamin Brunn has launched a new imprint with a new album.
Chrome Plated Diamonds, the label, is to serve as a platform for his more ambient and experimental productions. The first release of the label is Pieces From A Small Corner Of Paradise, a 17-track LP that was recorded over the course of 2016 and consists of "repetitive, gentle pieces." It lands after a 2016 album for Third Ear Recordings as well as an ambient full-length distributed for free online via Tissue Magazine.
Tracklisting
01. Ears Full Of Sympathy
02. Second Visit
03. Something You Must Not Talk About
04. No Matter How Far
05. Picnic On A Sunday Afternoon
06. Like A Gift
07. No Memory
08. End Of Summer
09. Already On My Way
10. Alone, But Not Lonely
11. Like A Source
12. This World Alone Is Not Enough
13. Another Paradise
14. The Wall
15. Somewhere In The Mind
16. The Sense Of Another World
17. Purple Smoke
Pieces From A Small Corner Of Paradise LP is out now, and is available to stream below.