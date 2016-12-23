Benjamin Brunn Launches New Label with Ambient Album

Benjamin Brunn has launched a new imprint with a new album.

Chrome Plated Diamonds, the label, is to serve as a platform for his more ambient and experimental productions. The first release of the label is Pieces From A Small Corner Of Paradise, a 17-track LP that was recorded over the course of 2016 and consists of "repetitive, gentle pieces." It lands after a 2016 album for Third Ear Recordings as well as an ambient full-length distributed for free online via Tissue Magazine.

Tracklisting

01. Ears Full Of Sympathy

02. Second Visit

03. Something You Must Not Talk About

04. No Matter How Far

05. Picnic On A Sunday Afternoon

06. Like A Gift

07. No Memory

08. End Of Summer

09. Already On My Way

10. Alone, But Not Lonely

11. Like A Source

12. This World Alone Is Not Enough

13. Another Paradise

14. The Wall

15. Somewhere In The Mind

16. The Sense Of Another World

17. Purple Smoke

Pieces From A Small Corner Of Paradise LP is out now, and is available to stream below.