Boo Williams, Milton Bradley, and The Analogue Cops Feature on Dame-Music EP

Dame-Music is set to celebrate its seven-year anniversary and 35th release with a three-track EP featuring The Analogue Cops, Boo Williams, and Milton Bradley.

The 12" sees the label welcome two new artists, namely The Analogue Cops and Milton Bradley, otherwise known by his alias Alien Rain. As well as this, label head Bloody Mary she has invited label friend Boo Williams back to Dame-Music once again. The Analogue Cops present their track "Shonen Jump" on the A-Side alongside Milton Bradley vs Bloody Mary’s collaborative track "Tales from Space." The B-Side sees Boo Williams deliver a full side with his track "Animation."

Over the past seven years, Dame-Music has shaped its identity by continuously releasing a distinct blend of techno and house music. Run by Bloody Mary herself, the label defines its love for raw and analog sounds by working closely with friends and artists who share the same musical state of mind.

Tracklisting

01. The Analogue Cops "Shonen Jump"

02. Milton Bradley vs Bloody Mary "Tales From Space"

03. Boo Williams "Animation"

7 Year Anniversary EP is scheduled for June 30 release.