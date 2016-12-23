Cabinet Records Co-founder ZKY Launches Label

Jens Augustowsky (a.k.a ZKY)—one-half of Cab Drivers and co-founder of Cabinet Records—is set to present his new label, titled Ground Service.

Spearheading the first release, ZKY delivers Tiny Moves, a four-track EP that shows what he and the new imprint stand for: "grooving basslines, driving beats, and hypnotic sounds," the label explains. "Tunes that service the dancefloor and take you on a journey."

Tracklisting

A1: Tiny moves

A2: No sleep

B1: That track

B2: Don’t decelerate

Tiny Moves EP is scheduled for May 19 digital release with vinyl out now.

Meanwhile, "Tiny Moves" is streamable in full below.