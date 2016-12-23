Craig Richards, Job Jobse, Jane Fitz, and More Lined Up for Virgo Festival

Craig Richards, Job Jobse, Jane Fitz, Tama Sumo, and more have been confirmed in the final lineup for Virgo Festival 2017.
Virgo Festival is based in the enchanted lands of Dunsford, Exeter, in what is known to be one of the most historic houses in Devon. The 800-year-old mansion is built round a cobblestone courtyard and sits above a magical lake, surrounded by beautiful countryside—"so if dancing in fields and grooving in a mansion ’til the early hours is your thing, then you’ve come to the right place," say the organizers. Capacity for the event is strictly limited, given the size of the site, and this creates a real sense of "intimacy," they continue.
The event will take place on the end of May bank holiday weekend with the gates opening on the afternoon of Friday, May 26 and closing on the afternoon of Monday, May May 29.
The lineup and stage breakdown for this year's edition is as follows:
THE JAM — (Hosted by Ransom Note, Shapes & Flux)
CRAIG RICHARDS
JOB JOBSE
TAMA SUMO
DAN SHAKE
MOSCOMAN
BAWRUT
JOHN GOMEZ
HELTER SKELTER
PHIL BANKS
CHUGGERSAURUS REX
MAVRIK DJs
ONCCA
LATE NIGHT LOVE AFFAIR
ARCHIE WALL
REUBEN
SIANDI
ELA303
LIAM WACHS
ROBERT CARY
SARATOGA STAGE — (Hosted by Fever 105, Feelings)
KON
JANE FITZ
VOYEUR
ISHMAEL (Live)
KENNY WHITE
DANNY BUSHES
SOUTH LONDON SAMBA
CHRIS FARRELL (reggae set)
ANIL
CARL_H
REMOVE_ME
JACQUES ADDA
TOM HAUS
KUDO SOL & EMPEROR JIMMU
GOOD NAME
SIMONA DRIVE
YUSUFLA (Live)
RHYTHM SISTERS
A MILLS
AUDIO FARMERS
JONNY FISHA
STE CHESTER
BRIAN SUMMERS & DJ KARL KARLSON
GROUND CONTROL — (hosted by Bade Records)
BROTHERS BLACK
JUNQ (Live)
TALK & SMOKE
MARBLES DJs
FRANKLIN
CHARLIE RAMSAY
BRUN_0
TEKNIKAL
DOM LEIGH
INTENT
THE RAINBOW ROOM — (hosted by So Fresh So Clean, Loose Lips, Vivify)
THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS
FUNSTER
DROP OUT DISCO DJs
HUGO PARRY
TOM CARTER
NICK GABRIEL
JIVE TALK
THOMAS LAW
HOOCHY & CLIVE
SHENK
MINIMAL MORNINGS
NICKY C
FOURPLAY
MEDALLION MAN
BIZARRE RITUALS DJs
DANCE!DANCE!DANCE! DJs
VISCERA DJs
LIGHTWORKS
PABLO V
CHANDLER
JACK FITTES
MUDDLED MIRANDA
ALEX CRESCENT
BROTHERHOOD DJs
GAREL & BROON
MASTER & COMMANDER
OLLIE WHITE
CHRIS GODDARD
MA DAHU
For more information and tickets, please click here.
A trailer for this year's edition is streamable via the player above.