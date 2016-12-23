Craig Richards, Job Jobse, Jane Fitz, and More Lined Up for Virgo Festival

Craig Richards, Job Jobse, Jane Fitz, Tama Sumo, and more have been confirmed in the final lineup for Virgo Festival 2017.

Virgo Festival is based in the enchanted lands of Dunsford, Exeter, in what is known to be one of the most historic houses in Devon. The 800-year-old mansion is built round a cobblestone courtyard and sits above a magical lake, surrounded by beautiful countryside—"so if dancing in fields and grooving in a mansion ’til the early hours is your thing, then you’ve come to the right place," say the organizers. Capacity for the event is strictly limited, given the size of the site, and this creates a real sense of "intimacy," they continue.

The event will take place on the end of May bank holiday weekend with the gates opening on the afternoon of Friday, May 26 and closing on the afternoon of Monday, May May 29.

The lineup and stage breakdown for this year's edition is as follows:

THE JAM — (Hosted by Ransom Note, Shapes & Flux)

CRAIG RICHARDS

JOB JOBSE

TAMA SUMO

DAN SHAKE

MOSCOMAN

BAWRUT

JOHN GOMEZ

HELTER SKELTER

PHIL BANKS

CHUGGERSAURUS REX

MAVRIK DJs

ONCCA

LATE NIGHT LOVE AFFAIR

ARCHIE WALL

REUBEN

SIANDI

ELA303

LIAM WACHS

ROBERT CARY

SARATOGA STAGE — (Hosted by Fever 105, Feelings)

KON

JANE FITZ

VOYEUR

ISHMAEL (Live)

KENNY WHITE

DANNY BUSHES

SOUTH LONDON SAMBA

CHRIS FARRELL (reggae set)

ANIL

CARL_H

REMOVE_ME

JACQUES ADDA

TOM HAUS

KUDO SOL & EMPEROR JIMMU

GOOD NAME

SIMONA DRIVE

YUSUFLA (Live)

RHYTHM SISTERS

A MILLS

AUDIO FARMERS

JONNY FISHA

STE CHESTER

BRIAN SUMMERS & DJ KARL KARLSON

GROUND CONTROL — (hosted by Bade Records)

BROTHERS BLACK

JUNQ (Live)

TALK & SMOKE

MARBLES DJs

FRANKLIN

CHARLIE RAMSAY

BRUN_0

TEKNIKAL

DOM LEIGH

INTENT

THE RAINBOW ROOM — (hosted by So Fresh So Clean, Loose Lips, Vivify)

THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS

FUNSTER

DROP OUT DISCO DJs

HUGO PARRY

TOM CARTER

NICK GABRIEL

JIVE TALK

THOMAS LAW

HOOCHY & CLIVE

SHENK

MINIMAL MORNINGS

NICKY C

FOURPLAY

MEDALLION MAN

BIZARRE RITUALS DJs

DANCE!DANCE!DANCE! DJs

VISCERA DJs

LIGHTWORKS

PABLO V

CHANDLER

JACK FITTES

MUDDLED MIRANDA

ALEX CRESCENT

BROTHERHOOD DJs

GAREL & BROON

MASTER & COMMANDER

OLLIE WHITE

CHRIS GODDARD

MA DAHU

For more information and tickets, please click here.

A trailer for this year's edition is streamable via the player above.