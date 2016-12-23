CRUMB Charts the Inspirations of Sougwen Chung, Daedelus, Jace Clayton, Deantoni Parks, and Lee 'Scratch' Perry

Stuart Acker Holt's CRUMB CRUMB explores themes and ideas through a simple but effective mechanism: each person selects the next person, creating an ongoing trail of inspiration.

Shot during Ableton's Loop Summit at Funkhaus Berlin in 2016, the above film follows a trail laid out by a selection of artists—this time Sougwen Chung, Daedelus, Jace Clayton, Deantoni Parks, and Lee 'Scratch' Perry—who each talk on their inspirations, music, and choose the next inspiring figure at the Loop Summit to profile.

You can watch the film in full via the player above, with more on CRUMB here and Ableton's Loop Summit here.