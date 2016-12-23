Dialogue Announces Upcoming Parties

Dialogue, the popular Los Angeles-based underground series, has announced details surrounding its forthcoming dates.

Dialogue’s events have quickly risen the ranks to to become some of the most popular in the Los Angeles underground house and techno scene, thanks to the organizers’ open-ended booking policy and top-notch musical programming. Recent guests have included minimal pioneers like Raresh, Rhadoo, and Barac, as well as globally-renowned selectors from the likes of Francesca Lombardo, Maher Daniel, Thugfucker, and Culprit trio Droog.

This Friday, May 12th, Dialogue will kick things off with a special extended set from All Day I Dream co-founder Matthew Dekay, with Desert Hearts mainstay Deep Jesus locked in for opening duties. A limited number of presale tickets remain for the event; get them here.

Organizers have also announced a party on July 7, which will feature a rare warehouse appearance from legendary German DJ/producer Roman Flügel. More information and tickets can be found here.