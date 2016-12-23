DJ Stingray, Helena Hauff, Konstantin, and More Confirmed for PollerWiesen 2017

PollerWiesen Festival has confirmed its lineup for this year's edition, including DJ Stingray, Marcel Dettmann, Helena Hauff, Konstantin, and Len Faki.
PollerWiesen 2017 takes place on June 4 at Dortmund's Revierpark Wischlingen, a beautiful area for a summer festival with its grasslands, sands, and forest areas.
Spread across a total of four stages, the complete lineup is as follows:
&ME
ANDHIM
AROMA PITCH
BART SKILS
BEN KLOCK
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE
DAX J
DJ STINGRAY
DOMINIK EULBERG
ENRICO SANGIULIANO
FERRO
FJAAK (live)
HELENA HAUFF
JULIA GOVOR
JULIET SIKORA
KARENN (live)
KONSTANTIN
KONSTANTIN SIBOLD
LEN FAKI
MARCEL DETTMANN
P.A.C.O.
PAJI (live)
RØDHÅD
SAM PAGANINI
More information on the event, including tickets, can be found here, with an after-movie from last year's edition streamable above.