DJ Stingray, Helena Hauff, Konstantin, and More Confirmed for PollerWiesen 2017

PollerWiesen Festival has confirmed its lineup for this year's edition, including DJ Stingray, Marcel Dettmann, Helena Hauff, Konstantin, and Len Faki.

PollerWiesen 2017 takes place on June 4 at Dortmund's Revierpark Wischlingen, a beautiful area for a summer festival with its grasslands, sands, and forest areas.

Spread across a total of four stages, the complete lineup is as follows: