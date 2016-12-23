Download a New Mix from Dave Harvey

Futureboogie label head Dave Harvey has shared an hour-long mix to celebrate his label's 50th release.

Futureboogie marks a massive milestone with 50, a stellar EP from the label's visual director and visionary Christophe, who has also dropped three releases on the label to date. The EP features four tracks aimed squarely at the dancefloor and making bodies move—a skill Christophe shows on the EP with assured confidence.

Dave's mix follows in this tradition with an hour of raw and groovy records that will surely get the blood pumping. Outside of his label duties, Dave also programmes Silver Hayes (Dance Village) at Glastonbury and, as part of Team Love, is a co-founder of Love Saves the Day Festival in Bristol and Love International in Croatia, both of which are fast looming on the festival schedule.

You can grab Dave's mix via WeTransfer below, with Christophe's 50 available to purchase over at Juno.