Download a New Mix from Randomer

Rohan Walder (a.k.a. Randomer) has recorded a new mix exclusively for XLR8R in advance of his performance at this year's Nuits Sonores 2017 festival.

Hailing from North London, Randomer is no stranger to the XLR8R channels, having recorded a podcast back in 2014. As a producer, he has been nothing short of prolific: across a six-year career, he’s produced four EPs for Untold’s Hemlock Recordings, released records for Hessle Audio, Numbers, and Clone. More recently, he's been cherrypicked by Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S for two releases, and a lo-fi workout on its sublabel Russian Torrent Versions. As a DJ, Randomer is one of the UK’s finest, capable of effortlessly stitching together modern bass with classic techno and less esoteric 4/4 rhythms. Grab the below mix for a case in point.

The mix also includes the track "Smokin" from his next release on L.I.E.S being released on May 15th

Randomer will be performing at next month's Nuit Sonores festival, which features a long list of stellar artists, both DJ and live, including The Chemical Brothers, Fatima Yamaha, Helena Hauff, Talaboman, a back-to-back set by the French duo of François X and Bambounou, Moscoman, KiNK, André Brattan, and Floating Points. You can find tickets and more information here.

Tracklisting

01. Aquarian "Hydropulse"

02. Hodge & Peder "All My Love"

03. Contemporist "Argon"

04. Cop Envy "Cue Two"

05. Pris "Reef" (Reeko Remix)

06. Planetary Assault Systems "Twelve" (Psyk Rework)

07. Randomer and Hodge "Slipping"

08. Noncompliant "The Very Last Inch of Us"

09. Laksa "Camo Trousers"

10. Far Electronics "Inner Language"

11. Sync 24 & Jensen Interceptor "Wave ID"

12. Randomer "Smokin'"

13. Yung Acid "Boppin'" (Camin' Remix)

14. Ratsnake "Forget About The Master"

15. Hodge "The World Was Hushed at Four

16. Yan Cook "Canyon"

17. Cleric "Unwritten Future"

18. Casual Treatment "Unilateral Assist"

19. Alignment "Creation"

20. Parallx "Golden Hour"

21. Randomer "Concierge"

22. Haeken "Oracle IV"

23. Mella Dee "Music Controls You"

24. User 02 "B1"

25. Wheez-ie "XOXO"

27. Jensen Interceptor "UK Storage Unit"

28. Kim English "Learn 2 Luv" (Francois K's Atmospheric Mood - Pearson Sound Remix)