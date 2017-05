Ahead of his debut EP on Waxtefacts, which is scheduled to drop sometime next month, Interstate has shared an hour-long mix of feel-good grooves.

Interstate first popped up on our radar last year with a feature on Waxtefacts' sophomore release, WXTFX002, which also included cuts from Strip Steve, DJ Storch, and Real D. As a further introduction, the young German artist has recorded a fine mix of disco, house, and rare-groove oddities, available to download or stream below.