Dublab Celebrates its 18-Year Anniversary and Announces Move to FM Radio

LA's internet radio station Dublab will make its move to FM later this year.

2017 also marks the 18-year anniversary of the popular station, which runs seven days a week broadcasting the sounds of LA and the wider musical landscape of left-field music—just recently, the station hosted a b2b session from Four Tet, Ben UFO, and Floating Points, for example.

When speaking to LA Weekly, Dublab director Ale Cohen said: "99.1 FM. We have the gear. We're close to confirming the place for the antenna. Later this year, we'll be up and running."

A nonprofit since the mid-2000s, Dublab is currently running a proton drive to keep the broadcast flowing—you can donate here.