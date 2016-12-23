Exclusive: Ivy Lab Shares Mix Ahead of LIB

North London-based drum & bass trio Ivy Lab have shared a new mix in support of their performance at the upcoming Lighting in a Bottle festival.

Ivy Lab, which consists of solo producers Sabre, Stray, and Halogenix, was formed back in 2013 and has since evolved into a world renowned collective, known for their polished take on melodic drum & bass music. In 2014 the group launched their own label and club night, 2020 LDN, as a platform for their own releases as well as music from rising and established artists from the likes of Deft, Tim Parker, and Shield.

At LIB, Ivy Lab will play the festival’s trap and drum & bass-oriented Thunder Stage alongside a cast of heavyweights including Paper Diamond, Sam Gellaitry, Machinedrum, Barclay Crenshaw, and many more.

Tickets and more information on LIB can be found here, and you can stream the mix in full below.

Tracklisting

01. Paint - Beast Mode [20/20 LDN]

02. New Gen - Money Haffi Make (ft. Stefflon Don & Abra Cadabra) [XL Recordings]

03. Eprom - Pineapple [Bandcamp]

04. Bleep Bloop - Angry (Paint Remix) [Liquid Amber]

05. JD. Reid - Yachts Phantoms [Terrorhythm]

06. ID - ID

07. Sergio Levels - Hydrate Constant (Sinistarr Remix) [Heart to Heart]

08. ID - ID

09. Hyroglifics - Swish [Critical Music]

10. Havelock - Graphics [20/20 LDN]

11. ID - ID

12. ID - ID

13. ID - ID

14. CRIMES! - Lords [20/20 LDN]

15. ID - ID

16. Ivy Lab - Forex VIP [Critical Music]

17. Ivy Lab - Peninsula [Critical Music]

18. Ivy Lab - Thirsty [Critical Music]

19. Shades & Ivy Lab - Sleaze [1985 Music]

20. ID - ID

21. ID - ID