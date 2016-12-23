Full Moon Fest Reveals 2017 Lineup

Full Moon Fest, the foremost venture of the NYC-based event production house MATTE, has announced details surrounding the lineup for its seventh edition, set to take place on July 8th at Governors Island in New York City.

Known for its top-notch musical programming and innovative visual aesthetic, Full Moon Fest continues to flourish as one of the largest remaining boutique festivals in New York City. This year, organizers have locked in a stellar cast of artists from across the dance music spectrum, with highlights including a live set from the legendary Larry Heard (a.k.a. Mr. Fingers), as well as DJ sets from Axel Boman, Jeremy Underground, DJ Harvey, rising Brazilian duo Selvagem, and more.

Tickets are already on sale for Full Moon Fest; get them by going here. You can watch the Full Moon Fest announcement video here, with the full lineup listed below.

Full Moon Fest 2017 Lineup:

Vic Mensa

Larry Heard (Mr. Fingers Live)

Kelela

Connan Mockasin

ABRA

TOPS

Selvagem

DJ Harvey

Jeremy Underground

Axel Boman

Awesome Tapes From Africa

Donna Leake