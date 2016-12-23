Gas, Rabih Beaini, Lawrence English, and More Added to Semibreve 2017.

As announced, Semibreve is set to return to Braga, Portugal for its 7th edition between October 27 and 29, 2017.

Having already announced Deathprod, Valgeir Sigurðsson, Fis, and Kyoka, the organizers have now announced several new names—namely Gas, Rabih Beaini, Lawrence English, Laurie Spiegel, Beatriz Ferreyra, and Sabre.

Wolfgang Voigt’s legendary Gas project needs little introduction, and it will be presented live in a special audiovisual show focusing on the new record Narkopop.

Rabih Beaini is a lone voice in electronic music. Few people thread as challenging and intriguing live shows as him, where dark wave, krautrock, post everything, and techno all sit together in haunted hardware harmony. Unfamiliar and unmissable, the Lebanese artist's productions sound as live and alive as anything he does in the club, making him in a class of one.

Lawrence English is composer, artist, and curator based in Australia. His recent albums Cruel Optimism and Wilderness Of Mirrors revel in "extreme dynamics and densities" and resolve into an "overriding aesthetic of harmonic distortion." He is also one-half of HEXA with Jamie Stewart and enjoys ongoing collaborations with John Chantler (as Holy Family), Liz Harris (as Slow Walkers) and others.

Electronic pioneers Laurie Spiegel and Beatriz Ferreyra will also be part of the program. Beatriz Ferreyra is an Argentinian electro-acoustic composer. She worked at O.R.T.F. (French National Television), as a member of the Group of Musical Researches (G.R.M), under the leadership of Pierre Schaeffer (1963-70), and contributed to Pierre Schaeffer’s book "Traité des Objets Musicaux"(1966). For Semibreve, she will perform through a multichannel diffusion system.

Composer Laurie Spiegel's music draws on her classical training, pre-classical flute, and folk banjo roots, but she is also a computer programmer, software designer, and visual and video artist and often-published theorist. She is known worldwide for her pioneering work with several early electronic and computer music systems. In Semibreve, Spiegel will present an installation of her new score for the video piece "Maya Deren: Prelude to Generating a Dream Palette by Peter Schmideg."

Sabre is the Portuguese duo of Bruno Silva and Carlos Nascimento in sidereal rotation through house and techno conducted by the psych vision of the kösmiche and from some more spiritual free jazz.

Lineup

Deathprod

Valgeir Sigurðsson

Fis

Kyoka

Gas

Rabih Beaini

Lawrence English

Laurie Spiegel

Beatriz Ferreyra

Sabre

More names will be announced soon.

This year's edition takes place from October 27-29 in Braga, Portugal. More information, including tickets, can be found here.